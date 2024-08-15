Transport operators slam PTMP lapses

MAJORITY of modern jeepney operators aired out the lapses in the implementation of the Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP), citing a shortage in the budget, and putting drivers out of work.

The National Confederation of Transport Workers’ Union (NCTU) is conducting a nationwide conference to gather the concerns of the transport groups to create a policy paper, which will be known as the “Just Transition Bill,” which they are hoping to be introduced in Congress.

“Policy paper po yan, yan po yung proposal natin para sa gagawing batas (That’s a policy paper, that’s our proposal to be made into a law),” said NCTU Secretary-General Jaime Aguilar in a sideline interview on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, during a national press conference with the Department of Transportation, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas.

The policy paper will seek a gradual modernization of PTMP that ensures a fair and equitable process for jeepney drivers and operators affected by the government’s transport modernization program.

“Ang tawag nito ay ‘Just Transition Bill’ o Makatarungang Transisyon sa Modernisasyon, hindi pwedeng ang nangyayari ay ipapaubaya mo lang sa mga transport coops ang lahat-lahat (It’s called ‘Just Transition Bill’ or Makatarungang Transisyon sa Modernisasyon, you can’t just leave everything to the transport cooperatives),” said Aguilar, stressing that it is not to amend the PTMP.

In the policy paper, Aguilar said they are also seeking to establish local manufacturing in the country to lessen the cost of creating eco-friendly units, which is the main objective of PTMP, adding that it will generate more jobs.

He added that the group seeks to present the policy paper to the Senate.

He said the PUVMP is a large-scale transformational plan and flagship project under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration in an environmentally sustainable transport sector, but its policy and budget are not aligned.

“Kasi nga yung policy hindi akma sa amin. Marami pang loophole, kasi nga yung department order bumabatay lang yan sa kakayahan sa budget nila (Because the policy does not suit us. There are many loopholes because the department order is only based on their budget ability),” said Aguilar.

Aguilar is referring to the service contracting program (SCP) which is said to be poorly implemented and funded.

He said the modernization program was rushed during the previous administration.

SCP aims to provide cash subsidies to affected public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers while also ensuring the efficiency and safety of public transport services amid the current health and economic crisis. Under the SCP, operators of PUVs will be contracted via an agreement based on a plan prepared by the LTFRB.

“Dapat may regular program talaga kasi halimbawa yung service contracting, walang matatakot na transport cooperative na mangutang kasi meron silang budget a year kasi kung mangungutang sila may aasahan na kaagapay (There really should be a regular program because, for example, service contracting, no transport cooperative will be afraid to borrow because they have a budget a year because if they borrow, they will expect something to be done),” Aguilar stressed.

A very small amount of the SCP is funded for the jeepney modernization, Aguilar said, adding that only P1.2 billion is allotted for this year, while the allocation from Pantawid Pasada is P3.5 billion. /CDF