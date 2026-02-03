Transport panel supports UV Express route extension

THE Cebu City Council committee on transportation, communication and other utilities has recommended the approval of a request by the United Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative (Udotco) to extend their UV Express route from Lapu-Lapu City to downtown Cebu City.

While the City Planning and Development Office noted that local route plans are usually intra-city, the committee acknowledged several factors supporting the proposal, including public convenience and necessity, improved accessibility to Cebu City’s downtown area and reduced travel time for commuters.

Udotco, through its operations manager Marlon Limpangug, is seeking to extend their route from the Lapu-Lapu City terminal to Robinsons Galleria Cebu, further to Cebu City downtown at UV Sanciangko–GV Tower and back to Lapu-Lapu City.

The request was supported by an Udotco Board Resolution dated July 15, 2025, which sought the endorsement of the Cebu City Council through Councilor Sisinio Andales and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

The committee highlighted the need to address traffic management concerns through coordination with the CCTO and other relevant agencies.

It also emphasized that any approval of the route extension would be subject to full compliance with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) rules and regulations, as well as other applicable requirements.

“After due deliberation, the committee finds that the request is reasonable and beneficial to the commuting public, provided that proper coordination, traffic impact assessment and regulatory compliance are strictly observed,” the report stated.

Based on these findings, the committee recommended that Udotco secure a favorable endorsement from the CCTO and comply with all regulations set by the LTFRB and other agencies.

Councilor Winston Pepito signed the committee report as chairman of the committee. / CAV