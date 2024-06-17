Transport route plan awaits DOTr approval

CEBU City is in the final stages of complying with its Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), having already submitted most of the required documents to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

This latest development includes the integration of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system into the proposed transport routes.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas, said Monday, June 17, that once the central office approves these submissions, a directive will be issued for Cebu City to formally adopt the LPTRP through a city ordinance.

This process includes issuing notices of compliance and granting franchises for the defined routes, he added.

“Mao na ang batas sa mga ruta nga buhatan na pud namo dayon og franchise, hatagan og franchise (That’s the law of the routes: a creation of franchise is needed, so a franchise will be given),” Montealto said.

Currently, 87 percent of local government units in Central Visayas have submitted their LPTRPs, with about 10 localities approved.

The LPTRP is designed to organize all routes and types of vehicles, conduct capacity building, and address overserved and underserved areas.

Overserved areas have too many vehicles but few passengers, while underserved areas have many passengers but few vehicles.

For the CBRT, more than 74 units are expected to operate, with buses running at 10-minute intervals.

LPTRP aims to streamline and improve the public transportation system by ensuring the proper number of units and appropriate modes of transport, such as public utility jeepneys, modern public utility vehicles, or buses.

This structured approach is expected to reduce traffic congestion and make routes more predictable, enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of public transport.

One significant factor influencing changes in Cebu City’s transport routes is the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which necessitates dedicated lanes for buses.

“Ang Cebu City ra man ang maoy daghan nausab kay aduna man gud BRT (Cebu City is the only one that has a lot of changes because of the BRT),” Montealto said.

Montealto said about 80 percent of the existing routes will remain unchanged, with an additional 20 percent added to address developmental needs and reduce traffic by clearly defining routes that previously allowed vehicles to take arbitrary shortcuts.

He said that Cebu City is waiting for a physical and actual review survey from the DOTr.

The LPTRP has undergone multiple revisions, with the latest being the seventh edition. The aim is to get the plan approved before the upcoming elections. / CAV