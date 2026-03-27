Transport strike cuts jeepney trips; commuters face limited rides

COMMUTERS in Cebu City who rely on public utility jeepneys (PUJs) were left with limited transportation options on Friday, March 27, 2026, as many drivers joined the nationwide transport strike, reducing the number of traditional jeepneys on the road.
Seen plying major roads Friday were private cars, buses, motorcycle taxis (habal-habal), and modern jeepneys. The modern units were observed to be overloaded.
The transport strike coincided with continued increases in fuel prices.
Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Cebu organized the action in support of the broader transportation sector.
In a press conference on March 25, the group announced plans for the transport strike. Its president, Greg Perez, said the demonstration was in response to the insufficient government support amid rising oil costs.
Piston Cebu also renewed its call to abolish the oil deregulation law and remove the value-added tax on fuel products. (LRM)