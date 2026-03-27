Transport strike cuts jeepney trips; commuters face limited rides

COMMUTERS in Cebu City who rely on public utility jeepneys (PUJs) were left with limited transportation options on Friday, March 27, 2026, as many drivers joined the nationwide transport strike, reducing the number of traditional jeepneys on the road.

Seen plying major roads Friday were private cars, buses, motorcycle taxis (habal-habal), and modern jeepneys. The modern units were observed to be overloaded.