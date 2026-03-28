Transport strike paralyzes roads

BEFORE sunrise on Friday, March 27, 2026, commuters in Cebu City felt the impact of rising fuel prices and a nationwide transport strike.

Around 7:15 a.m., long lines formed at the Parkmall Terminal in Mandaue City. Commuters waited in line as many drivers chose not to work to join the strike.

An hour later, the transport strike affected the main roads of Cebu City. Traffic was light along Fuente Osmeña Circle, Osmeña Blvd., Gen. Maxilom Ave. and B. Rodriguez St. because fewer jeepneys plied their routes.

Members of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) and activists held a protest on Osmeña Blvd. They condemned the oil price hikes. Drivers said their earnings were no longer enough to support their families.

On March 23, transport groups and activists staged a noise barrage at a gasoline station along B. Rodriguez St. They protested the looming fuel price increase driven by rising global oil prices amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

On the same day, Partidong Manggagawa, the National Confederation of Transport Workers Union, the National Federation of Transport Cooperatives and TNVS riders gathered in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 office. They met with LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan and said their income could no longer sustain their families.

On March 19, members of Piston Cebu marched from MJ Cuenco Ave. to Osmeña Blvd. They demanded a P5 fare increase and the removal of the excise tax and value-added tax on oil.