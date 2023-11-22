Transport strike strands some students

SOME students arrived late in their classes due to the limited number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) plying the streets on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Around 100 members of transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) Cebu staged a protest and participated in the nationwide transport strike on Wednesday.

Jake Rago, a student from Cebu Normal University (CNU), said it took an hour before he could ride a jeepney from Barangay Pardo, Cebu City where he is residing, to his school.

He said the strike was one of the reasons why arrived late.

“I had a hard time catching a ride because there’s a jeepney strike. Struggle on my part since I live in Pardo and I study in CNU,” said Rago.

Piston Cebu chairman Greg Perez has apologized to the public for the inconvenience and delays caused by the one-day strike.

Protests were held on M.J. Cuenco Street corner Pope John Paul II Avenue in Mabolo, Cebu City; Gorordo Avenue corner Escario Street in Lahug, Cebu City; and U.N. Avenue corner M.C. Briones Street in Mandaue City on Wednesday. They ended their protests outside the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas.

Perez told SunStar Cebu that the group is carrying the call for the immediate cancellation of the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines and the cancellation of the current Public Utility Vehicle modernization program.

Piston Cebu also asked for the immediate aid and financial support for all affected drivers and small PUV operators. (RJM)