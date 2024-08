AT A time when bodies of water are supposed to be dry due to the El Niño phenomenon, this estero along Mabini Street, Cebu City is overflowing not with water but with trash, an apparent sign of neglect.

This photo was published on April 18, 2024 in SunStar Cebu's Facebook page.

The issue was resolved on April 19, a day after SunStar posted the photo.