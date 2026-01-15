Trash slide sparks outcry over safety

THE deadly collapse at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City has shifted public discourse from a search and rescue operation to a broader condemnation of the waste management industry’s safety standards.

As the death toll reached 25, a workers’ alliance questioned the operator’s account of the collapse as an accident, citing a history of overlooked safety regulations. A week after the Jan. 8 event, the families of the 11 still-missing workers continue to face uncertainty, according to City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Did long-standing gaps in labor protection and regulatory oversight make the Binaliw landfill disaster inevitable?

Not a natural disaster

The Philippine National Waste Workers Alliance (PNWWA) has rejected the classification of the slide as a natural disaster. In a statement calling for a full, transparent and independent investigation, the group asserted that the incident stemmed from failures in solid waste management.

According to PNWWA, workers had repeatedly warned management about unstable waste piles, exposure to toxic materials and the lack of safety protocols at the site. The group said management ignored these concerns, even though waste workers are often the primary victims in such incidents. The alliance demanded accountability from both the landfill operators and government regulators, insisting that the risks were known prior to the collapse.

Failures in accountability

The accusations of neglect extend to the immediate handling of the crisis. Tumulak, who heads the local disaster risk reduction council, criticized Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (Piwsi) for failing to provide timely information to the families of the missing.

Tumulak emphasized that the burden of managing the crisis has fallen unfairly on the local government because the operator has not taken the lead.

“The families deserve clear answers. They should not be left in the dark while waiting and hoping,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

He argued that the company’s silence has compounded the emotional distress of relatives waiting at the site.

“This is not simply about garbage disposal. This is about the families of the victims. While the City Government has been assisting and providing support, it should really be Prime Waste Solutions that takes the lead in responding and offering solutions,” Tumulak said.

“There should be someone from their end who is accountable and can answer all queries, especially those coming from the families. As of now, we have yet to see who is responsible,” he added.

Daily hazards

Local labor leaders have corroborated reports of unsafe working conditions, describing an environment where safety protocols are virtually nonexistent. The Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo–Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA‑Sugbo‑KMU) echoed the sentiments of the national alliance, noting that workers face life-threatening risks daily.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of AMA‑Sugbo‑KMU, questioned whether the tragedy could have been prevented with better labor protections and government inspections.

“This tragedy should serve as a serious lesson for all local government units, not only in waste segregation and disposal, but more importantly in protecting the health, safety and lives of waste workers,” Paglinawan said in Cebuano.

He highlighted the specific environmental hazards workers endure without proper equipment.

“They inhale the stench and harmful substances from garbage during collection, transport and disposal, yet many of them are provided with almost no protection,” Paglinawan said. “Could there have been solutions that would have prevented this tragedy?”

Operator defense

Despite the allegations, Piwsi maintained in a Jan. 14 statement that it conducts regular inspections of its landfill cells. The company asserted that the affected area showed no visible signs of structural weakness, such as cracks or irregular leachate outflows, before the incident.

“We are actively working with experts and authorities for a comprehensive investigation. Operations at the Binaliw facility remain suspended as retrieval efforts continue,” the company said.

Legislative push

The disaster has renewed calls for legislative reform to protect garbage collectors and landfill workers. Labor alliances are pressing Congress to pass House Bill 6413, known as the Magna Carta of Waste Workers. This proposed law seeks to ensure job security, living wages, free vaccinations and allowances for hazards, laundry and transportation.

Simultaneously, groups are advocating for House Bill 5221, which would amend the Occupational Safety and Health Law. This amendment aims to criminalize serious safety violations and impose stiffer penalties on employers and contractors found liable for injuries or deaths. The outcome of the Binaliw investigation will likely influence the momentum of these bills. / CAV