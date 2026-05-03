Trash to life: Inayawan mangroves

These mangroves serve as natural protectors, helping reduce erosion and filter pollutants from the water. Their roots provide shelter for fish, crabs and shellfish, supporting small-scale fishing and gathering among nearby residents. The area has also begun to attract migratory birds, drawn by the growing abundance of food within the habitat.

Yet signs of the past and present remain. In some areas, scattered trash is still caught in the roots or washed ashore by the tides, a reminder of ongoing challenges in waste management and coastal protection. Even so, the story of this area is one of gradual recovery. Beside a former landfill now turning green and amid lingering debris, the mangroves continue to grow, sustaining life, supporting livelihoods, and showing that renewal is possible even in unlikely places.