Traslacion simulation held in Mandaue

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) reported that garbage and illegally parked vehicles along the Traslacion route were among the primary obstructions to the smooth flow of the motorcade during the dry run held on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

While some of the illegally parked vehicles were clamped and other minor issues were encountered, MCPO Director Col. Cirilo Acosta gave the simulation exercise an overall positive assessment.

Based on the dry run, Acosta said the estimated travel time of the convoy from Innodata Subangdaku (along the boundary of the cities of Cebu and Mandaue) to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro will be approximately 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the crowd volume along the route.

“So far, the exercise went well, except for issues with trash and illegally parked vehicles. On the actual day, we will make sure the roads are clear so the convoy can pass smoothly,” he said.

Traslacion is the traditional motorcade that transfers the sacred images of the Holy Family from Cebu City to Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City as part of the annual Grand Sinulog festivities.

For the first time, the Traslacion will be held for two days with the overnight stays of the images of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu, Virgen de Guadalupe and Saint Joseph in both Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Acosta said a total of 1,050 personnel from the MCPO and other enforcement agencies, including barangay security officers and criminology students, will be deployed to secure the Jan. 15-16 event.

Security personnel will remain on standby until the send-off is completed, with a 24/7 police presence at the church.

Another dry run, covering the Lapu-Lapu City leg, is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 9, to finalize security protocols and fully prepare for the reception of the holy images.

Acosta said the MCPO coordinated with various agencies, including the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Sinulog Foundation and personnel from the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

The group inspected designated turnover areas and procession routes to identify possible security gaps and logistical concerns.

“We personally visited the turnover areas and the routes to check if there are any deficiencies so we still have time to correct our deployment,” Acosta said.

“We also assessed the area for damaged roads, dangling wires and other possible hazards,” he added.

He appealed to the public to respect the integrity of the convoy during the procession.

“Our request to the public is to maintain the integrity of the convoy. If the convoy is composed of 10 vehicles, it should remain10. No one should enter the convoy because it may cause delays and disrupt the entire process,” Acosta said. / ABC