Travel app: PH one of most booked destinations in 2023

THE Philippines emerged as one of the top destinations booked throughout 2023 by users of airasia Move (formerly airasia Superapp).

According to its latest app report, over 30 percent of its app users searched flights to Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand and Manila in the Philippines this year.

The report also revealed that post-pandemic travelers put high priority on “value” whenever they make travel decisions.

Based on users’ transaction behaviors on airasia Move, peak days for flight bookings for airlines of all categories available on the app are towards payday and the final week of the month.

Travelers also prefer best-value accommodations.

Seventy-four percent of airasia Move users chose hotels ranging from P3,000-P4,800, with Resorts World Group, Ibis and Favehotel being some of the top selections of travelers regionally.

In the Philippines, most bookings were made with Henann Group, Lime Hotels and Resorts, and Chroma Hospitality Group.

Moreover, the report highlightighted that the majority of hotel bookings were made approximately 30 days before arrival while flight bookings were made much earlier.

“The traveler trends we have observed throughout the year are in line with airasia Move’s commitment to creating an inclusive and affordable travel ecosystem for everyone,” said Nadia Omer, chief executive officer of airasia Move.

“By understanding users’ behaviors, we’re further motivated to continue innovating and enhancing airasia Move in the coming year, and creating a community that elevates user travel experiences while simultaneously offering the best value that is accessible for everyone on one convenient platform.”

About 2.3 billion airasia points were redeemed in 2023 which is equivalent to 64,000 flights from Manila to Seoul during the final call promo.

The app also saw a 40 percent increase of airasia members in 2023 compared to last year.

“As we gear up into 2024, customers can expect an improved app experience, as well as exciting and innovative products such as a refreshed flight subscription plan, better deals on flights, hotels, and more,” Nadia said.

Airasia Move’s ecosystem includes online travel agency services such as flight bookings from over 700 airlines, including AirAsia, and 900,000 hotels worldwide plus ride-hailing, dining experiences, insurance, duty-free shopping, and more, powered by integrated financial services by BigPay.