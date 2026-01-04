Travel boom fuels new retail concepts at MCIA

A SURGE in passenger traffic ahead of the peak travel season is drawing new retail concepts to Philippine gateways, with global travel-lifestyle brand Flight 001 opening a pop-up store at Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to capture rising demand from domestic and international travelers.

The opening comes as tourism authorities and airlines point to a strong rebound in leisure and business travel, particularly in Cebu, a key hub for flights linking the Visayas to Asia-Pacific destinations. Airport operators and retailers are betting that higher foot traffic during the year-end and summer peaks will translate into increased spending on last-minute travel essentials.

Developed by Primer Group of Companies, Flight 001’s MCIA pop-up is designed for pre-departure shopping, offering compact luggage solutions, tech accessories and comfort items aimed at time-pressed flyers.

Primer Group said the Cebu opening reflects confidence in sustained travel growth outside Metro Manila, as more routes are added and passenger volumes normalize after years of disruption. Cebu has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-recovering tourism markets, supported by expanding air connectivity and rising domestic trips.

Founded in New York in 1999, Flight 001 caters to frequent travelers with curated products ranging from packing systems and adapters to anti-theft backpacks and hydration gear. Brands carried include Delsey, Eagle Creek, Pacsafe, Hedgren and Sea to Summit, among others.

Airport retail has become an increasingly important channel as travelers seek convenience and functional purchases close to departure. Industry executives say pop-up formats allow brands to test demand and adjust assortments quickly as travel patterns evolve.

With Cebu’s passenger traffic expected to remain elevated through the peak season, retailers are positioning airport concepts to ride the tourism upswing and capture incremental spending from travelers just before takeoff. / KOC