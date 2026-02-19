Travel fair targets higher traffic in March on strong travel demand

AN ORGANIZER of a travel fair expects strong foot traffic at the upcoming event in March, driven by Filipinos’ sustained appetite for local and international travel.

Stephanie Villahermosa of My Eventology, organizer of the International Travel Festival (ITF), said estimated sales during the 2025 ITF surged 50 percent to P120 million from about P80 million in 2024, signaling stronger domestic travel demand and improving consumer confidence.

The three-day fair at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino drew heavier foot traffic, with exhibitors reporting brisk bookings for flights, hotels and tour packages. Organizers added that transactions continued even after the event, as buyers contacted exhibitors to extend promotional deals first offered onsite.

“We really doubled the foot count,” Villahermosa said, noting that the P120-million estimate covers bookings made during the event and post-fair transactions linked to expo promotions.

Around 200 exhibitors joined the 2025 edition, including airlines, hotels, travel agencies and niche tourism operators. Domestic destinations accounted for a significant share of demand, supported by expanded flight offerings and competitive fares.

Industry stakeholders said travel expos remain an effective sales platform despite the growth of online booking channels, as face-to-face engagement helps convert inquiries into confirmed transactions. The shift of the event to March from its usual July schedule also aligned promotions with peak summer travel planning, boosting early bookings.

Data from the Department of Tourism showed that 7.6 million Filipinos traveled abroad in 2025, up 11.59 percent from 6.9 million in 2024. The top five destination markets were Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

3-day travel fair in March

Organizers are banking on the strong 2025 performance as momentum builds for the 11th International Travel Festival, scheduled for March 13–15, 2026, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.

More than 100 exhibitors and nearly 200 booths are expected to participate in what is being positioned as the festival’s most dynamic staging yet. The event will gather airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, travel agencies, visa specialists and tourism boards offering exclusive deals and travel packages.

The three-day fair also features activities such as the Cebu Travel Exchange on March 12, a business-to-business networking event aimed at facilitating partnerships among tourism professionals.

A Tourism Students Day is slated on March 13–14, showcasing Cebu’s tourism and hospitality students through competitions and cultural presentations. An ITF Food City section will also run throughout the three-day fair.

Founded in 2014, the ITF has grown into one of the Visayas’ key consumer travel platforms, connecting suppliers and buyers while reinforcing Cebu’s role as a gateway and distribution hub for domestic and regional tourism. / KOC