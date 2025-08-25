Travel fairs boost local tourism as hotels adapt to market changes

HOTELS and resorts are intensifying their focus on domestic tourism, using travel fairs and discounted stay packages to attract local travelers as the number of foreign arrivals slows down.

This strategy is proving to be a critical way to maintain occupancy and revenue, according to Miles Caballero, managing director of Ad Asia Events Group OPC, the organizer of the World Travel Expo.

Ad Asia Events Group recently hosted the World Travel Expo Cebu 2025 at Ayala Center Cebu, with more than 60 travel and tourism-related exhibitors participating.

“Travel fairs allow us to engage directly with Filipino travelers who are eager for affordable and convenient staycations,” Caballero said. She noted that since the expo was first held in Cebu in 2023, it has received a positive reception from Cebuanos.

“The Cebuanos are not hesitant buyers when it comes to travel deals, which is why we are always excited to come back to Cebu,” she added. “Travel lovers came in full force, with most exhibitors selling out their packages and vouchers—a clear sign of the booming interest in both local and international travel.”

Following the successful Cebu edition this year, Caballero vowed to bring and mount a bigger exhibitor crowd when they come back next year.

Domestic tourism continues to show resilience, supported by rising consumer spending and a growing middle class. Besides Cebu, Caballero said they have seen similar positive responses in Cagayan de Oro and Davao, indicating that domestic tourism activities are on the

rise nationwide.

The strong domestic demand is supported by a study from Klook, as reported by the Philippine News Agency. Klook’s 2025 Travel Pulse study, released in April, found that 98.5 percent of Filipino respondents plan to travel domestically in 2025, while 56.3 percent also intend to travel abroad. The study, which surveyed about 500 Filipino respondents, primarily from Metro Manila and Cebu, noted that popular local destinations include Manila, Tagaytay, Boracay and Siargao. / KOC