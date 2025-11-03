Travel gridlocked, panic buying rises as typhoon nears

THE approach of typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) has brought Central Visayas’ transportation network to a near standstill, with sea and air travel suspended and provincial bus operations ceasing. Simultaneously, fear of shortages is driving panic buying, prompting local officials to issue assurances about supply stability.

Air and sea travel suspended

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) closed all ports and terminals across the province to passengers on Monday morning, Nov. 3, 2025, in anticipation of the storm surge and strong waves.

Port Closures and Stranded Travelers: All sea trips were confirmed suspended. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) 7 reported a total of 477 passengers and 21 vessels with 78 rolling cargoes were stranded in the ports of Central Visayas between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The weather also prevented 129 vessels and 12 motorbancas from sailing.

Airport Cancellations: Over 50 flights at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) were canceled as a precautionary measure. MCIA data on Monday shows a cancellation of 53 flights (both departures and arrivals). Affected destinations include Siargao, Surigao, Borongan, Tacloban, Butuan, Caticlan, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Iloilo and Manila.

Upcoming Cancellations: An additional 34 flights (17 departures and 17 arrivals) scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, affecting routes to Manila, Bacolod, Incheon, Narita and Busan, are also affected.

Port Operations: The Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation suspended its operations at the Cebu International Port starting noon, Monday.

Provincial bus operations Halted

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered the suspension of all bus operations in the province after the last scheduled trips on Monday as a safety precaution:

North Bus Terminal: Last trip was at 3 p.m.

South Bus Terminal: Last trip was at 8 p.m.

All bus units are directed to cease operations until further notice to ensure the safety of commuters and transport personnel.

Panic buying fueled by “Odette” memories

Following long queues at grocery stores and supermarkets over the weekend, residents have started panic buying in anticipation of the storm, largely fueled by difficult experiences during typhoon Odette (Rai) in 2021.

Official Assurance: Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival urged residents to limit their purchases to only three days’ worth of basic goods and necessities to ensure sufficient supplies for everyone.

Supply Stability: The mayor confirmed he personally checked with major grocery and retail chains, which assured him they have adequate stocks good for up to two weeks, even if the weather worsens.

Resident Concerns: Resident Shan Lauron confirmed her preparations — stocking canned goods, water and charging devices — were driven by the fear of a repeat of the 2021 hardships, when food shortages and scarcity affected families. Another resident, Jerico Suela, focused on ensuring food and water for his family to make the inevitable power outages manageable.

Pagasa weather update

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its Tropical Cyclone No. 8 bulletin issued at 5 p.m. Monday, confirmed that Cebu is expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent heavy rains due to typhoon Tino and the shear line.

Tuesday Forecast: Heavy rain with strong gusty winds and rough seas are expected on Tuesday morning. Persistent rainfall, strong winds and occasional gusts will continue in the afternoon, with heavy rain particularly expected throughout the evening and night in upland areas.

Coastal Warning: The northern coast of Cebu, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, may experience very rough seas of up to five meters.

Next steps for authorities

With the transport network immobilized, the Cebu City Government remains under a Red Alert Status, focused on maintaining calm and prioritizing preparedness, particularly for preemptive evacuations already underway. / EHP, DPC, CAV & BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R Intern