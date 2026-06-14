Traveling to Bohol? Cordova roro port to raise terminal and environmental fees on June 19

PASSENGERS and drivers using the Cordova-Roro Port Terminal to travel to Getafe, Bohol will soon see a small increase in their travel costs. Starting Friday, June 19, 2026, new environmental and terminal fees will take effect to help upgrade port facilities and protect local coastal resources.

Why the fees Are changing

Mayor Cesar "Didoy" Suan signed Ordinance 2026-031, which was unanimously approved by the Municipal Council on May 25, 2026. Authored by Councilor Lemuel Pogoy, the new measure aims to manage rising passenger and vehicle traffic while keeping the port clean, safe and orderly.

As part of this update, the environmental user's fee will increase to P20 from P15 for all port users. This money will directly fund coastal resource management, waste management, sanitation and other environmental initiatives.

The new fee breakdown

Regular travelers will see the passenger terminal fee rise to P15 from P10. Meanwhile, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities will pay a discounted rate of P10.

Drivers will also see a new terminal fee structure based on their vehicle type:

• Motorcycles: P25

• Tricycles: P50

• Private cars and vans: P100

• Light trucks and public utility jeepneys: P150

• Heavy trucks and buses: P200

Who Is covered and who is exempt?

The new rules apply to almost everyone using the facility. The ordinance states, “This ordinance shall apply to all passengers, vehicles, cargo, transport operators and other port users utilizing the Cordova Roro Port Terminal within the territorial jurisdiction of the Municipality of Cordova, Cebu.”

However, several groups are completely exempt from paying these fees. This includes children under five years old, ambulances, fire trucks, emergency response vehicles and government vehicles or uniformed personnel on official business.

Where the money goes and penalties

The Municipal Treasurer's Office or authorized agents will collect the fees and deposit them into the Municipality's General Fund. The revenue is specifically set aside for port maintenance, marine environmental programs, solid waste management, security, traffic management and disaster preparedness.

To ensure the rules are followed, the ordinance outlines strict penalties for fee evasion, unauthorized collection, fake receipts, or fund misappropriation. Offenders face fines ranging from P1,000 to P2,500, a jail term of up to six months, or both, depending on the court's decision.

With the June 19 launch date quickly approaching, travelers heading out of Cordova should prepare for these minor rate adjustments. These extra pesos are designed to ensure that the port remains a safe, sustainable, and well-maintained gateway for everyone traveling between Cebu and Bohol. / DPC