Cebu

Travis Kelce to return for 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce to return for 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th season, according to a post by New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. (Instagram/Chiefs)
Published on

TRAVIS Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th season, according to a post by New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has spent his entire National Football League career with the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport reported that the 36-year-old turned down more lucrative offers from other teams to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Kansas City reached five Super Bowls in six years, though the team missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. (NPG)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph