Travis Kelce to return for 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs

TRAVIS Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th season, according to a post by New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has spent his entire National Football League career with the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport reported that the 36-year-old turned down more lucrative offers from other teams to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Kansas City reached five Super Bowls in six years, though the team missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. (NPG)