Traya grabs ABF crown

ELMO Traya captured the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) super-welterweight title with a ninth-round stoppage of Thai fighter Chaiwat Mueanphong on Saturday night, Aug. 30, 2025, at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Traya forced Mueanphong to quit on his stool after the eighth round and secured his fourth straight victory, which improved his record to 16-5 with 11 knockouts. Mueanphong dropped to 12-8-1 with nine knockouts.

In the preliminary bouts, Leonard Pores III and Lemuel De Barbo both emerged victorious against their respective Thai opponents.

Pores (8-0, 7 KOs) knocked out Suriya Kraimanee (5-6-2, 3 KOs) in the second round, while De Barbo (5-0, 5 KOs) stopped Wichai Khamson (0-3-1) in the fourth round.

Rockie Bactol (0-2) was the lone Filipino casualty on the card as he lost to British boxer Michael Roos (3-1, 1 KOs).

Two judges had identical scores of 59-55 for Roos, while the third judge saw it the other way, 59-55, for Bactol. / EKA