Trazo faces Thai champ for reg’l title

YOUNG up-and-comer Joperson Trazo guns for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia flyweight belt on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, against defending champion Thananchai Charunphak at the NKL Boxing Gym in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Trazo successfully made weight at 111 pounds, while Charunphak tipped the scales at the flyweight limit of 112 pounds.

This will be a couple of firsts for the 21-year-old Trazo, who will be fighting for a regional title for the first time also in his first overseas bout.

Trazo has won his last three fights against Benjie Jabagat, Johnrey Montesclaros and Jeric Noynay. His only career losses came against WBC No. 2-ranked minimumweight Joseph Sumabong and Carlo Diaz VII.

The 26-year-old Charunphak, meanwhile, has fought at the top level and is closing in on another world title shot.

He fought Seigo Yuri Akui for the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight belt in 2024 in Japan but fell short, losing by split decision. Since that loss, Charunphak has won seven straight fights.

Charunphak is currently rated No. 2 by the WBC behind former world champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. and is a step closer to a world title shot against current WBC flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval.

Trazo holds a win-loss-draw record of 9-2-1 with two knockouts, while Charunphak has an impressive 32-2 slate with 16 knockouts. / EKA