Trazo to face Thai champ for WBC Asia crown

PROMISING prospect Joperson Trazo will get the chance to prove himself on the international stage when he challenges World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia flyweight titleholder Thananchai Charunphak on Oct. 30, 2026, at the NKL Boxing Gym in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

“I’ll do my best to win this fight. This is a huge opportunity for me,” Trazo told SunStar Cebu. “I’m excited to show everyone what I’m capable of.”

Trazo has been training hard for more than two months for what could be the biggest fight of his career so far. He has been sparring with some elite fighters at the Zip-Sanman Wellness Center, including world-rated Gabriel Santisima and Esneth Domingo.

Trazo won his last three fights, beating Benjie Jabagat, Johnrey Montesclaros, and Jeric Noynay. His two career defeats came against WBC No. 2-rated minimumweight Joseph Sumabong and Carlo Diaz VII. Those losses, however, have not dampened his determination to achieve his ultimate goal in boxing.

“I hope that in the next few years I will be able to fight for a world title,” he said.

Charunphak, meanwhile, has competed at the highest level of professional boxing and is once again closing in on a world title shot.

He is ranked No. 2 by the WBC behind former world champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Ricardo Sandoval holds the WBC flyweight belt.

Charunphak started his pro career in 2018 but suffered an early setback in just his second fight, losing to compatriot Phongsaphon Panyakum by unanimous decision.

That defeat did not stop the young Thai, who worked his way up the ladder. Charunphak won 26 straight fights from 2018 to 2024, beating the likes of Komgrich Nantapetch, Suriyan Satorn, and Wittawas Basapean.

It earned him a world title shot against then World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion Seigio Yuri Akui in Japan. However, he fell short by split decision.

Charunphak returned to his winning ways and has logged seven straight victories. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kitidech Hirunsuk last Aug. 28 in Thailand.

Trazo holds a win-loss-draw record of 9-2-1 with two knockouts, while Charunphak is 32-2, with 16 knockouts. / EKA