Trazo wins against Jabagat in Talisay boxing event

JOPERSON Trazo returned to the win column after defeating fellow rising boxer Benjie Jabagat by unanimous decision last Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, during the main event of “Fist of Fury – Binukbokay sa Talisay” at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Trazo used his longer reach to land more punches throughout the fight. Jabagat struggled to find his rhythm and was outboxed during the 10-round match.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of Trazo, with scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

The 22-year-old Trazo improved his record to 7 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, with two wins by knockout. Jabagat’s record dropped to 7 wins and 2 losses, with six knockouts.

Trazo is off to a strong start in 2026 after an up-and-down 2025 season, when he finished with two wins and two losses. He bounced back after losing by unanimous decision to Carlo Diaz VII in Manila last Oct. 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, John Kevien Jimenez ended a two-fight losing streak after knocking out Remark Antaran in the fourth round.

Jimenez knocked Antaran down once in the fourth round. Antaran managed to stand up, but Jimenez knocked him down again with a strong uppercut. Antaran got up again, but referee Nic Banal stopped the fight at the 1:03 mark for safety.

The 21-year-old Jimenez improved his record to 10 wins and 4 losses, with five knockouts. Antaran dropped to 4 wins and 5 losses, with three knockouts.

Before this fight, Jimenez lost two straight matches to end 2025. He was stopped by Japan’s Ryusei Matsumoto in the fourth round in Japan and by Dian Xing Zhu in the second round in South Korea.

In the undercard, Justine Trazo had a successful professional debut, winning by majority decision against fellow newcomer Justine Tinambacan.

The boxing event also featured six exciting amateur bouts. / EKA