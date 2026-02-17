Trazona-Aragon denies claim of ‘no communication’ with daughter

FORMER SexBomb dancer Izzy Trazona-Aragon expressed surprise over her child Sofia’s claim that they have not been in communication for a long time.

In an interview with “Cabinet Files” published on Pep.ph, Trazona-Aragon denied the statement circulating on social media. Sofia, who is a trans woman, had previously shared posts implying a lack of communication and support.

“Hindi totoo ’yon kasi kaka-message lang niya sa akin. Nagme-message kami. Hindi ko alam kung bakit kailangan niyang gawin ’yon. Not true po,” Trazona-Aragon said.

She cited a recent exchange of messages between them.

“Kasi last message niya sa akin, ‘I am very proud of you na you are standing for what is right and naiiyak ako because nagpunta ka sa concert,’” she said.

The message referred to the SexBomb Girls concert held Feb. 7, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena, where Trazona-Aragon made a special appearance.

“Sabi ko, ‘Thank you, anak. By the grace of God and I miss you.’ Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘I love you.’ Sabi niya, ‘I miss you too.’ May ganoon siya. Kaya ngayon, nabasa ko kanina, bakit ganoon? Naguguluhan ako. Hindi ko pa siya nakakausap about that,” she added.

When asked about Sofia’s reported plan to undergo gender-affirming surgery in March, Trazona-Aragon responded, “Ay ganoon? May ganoon?”

In earlier posts, Sofia said she felt unsupported by her mother regarding her identity as a trans woman and drag performer.