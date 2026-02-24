Trazona says she was slapped by stepfather

SOFIA Trazona revealed that she was once slapped by her stepfather, Alvin Aragon, when she was still living with her mother, former SexBomb member Izzy Trazona.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel on Feb. 17, 2026, Sofia clarified that the incident happened only once.

“Isang beses lang naman po siya nangyari. And hindi na din po naulit after. Pero doon po ako na-shock kasi never din po akong na-hit ng parents ko,” she said.

Sofia, a transwoman, is Izzy’s daughter with her former partner Michael Navarro, founder of the dance group Philippine Island Assassins.

She shared that the incident happened when she was 12 years old. According to her, Alvin later apologized.

“Kaya din po ako napagalitan ni Alvin nun kasi Christmas rush po nun. Vacation na namin kinabukasan, tapos bumili lang po akong pang-exchange gift dahil malalayo po yung malls sa Cavite. Dumaan na po ako for exchange gift and na-late po ako ng uwi kasi sobrang haba ng pila sa terminal,” she explained. / TRC