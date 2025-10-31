Treasurer’s office tightens rules

MANDAUE City Acting Treasurer Claire Cabalda has initiated reforms and reorientation sessions for all cashiers and sub-collectors following a recent incident involving money-handling practices.

Acting Treasurer Claire Cabalda explained that while an external audit is being conducted, their office also started internal measures to strengthen accountability.

“After what happened, our office took the initiative to conduct a movement and reorientation for our cashiers and sub-collectors,” she said.

Earlier, a regular cash clerk was fired after failing to turn over P3.3 million in business tax collections. After uncovering the incident last October, the treasurer’s office is now set to file criminal charges against the cash clerk and two other individuals involved.

She added that several audits are ongoing, including a liaison audit, systems audit, cash audit and process audit.

“We will wait for their findings and recommendations,” Cabalda said.

The acting city treasurer emphasized that her office has been reminding staff of the proper procedures in handling money.

According to her, some employees may have become lenient or unaware of the proper process, which led to lapses.

Cabalda stressed that only bonded cashiers are allowed to collect payments, as they are covered by fidelity bonds that protect both the City and the employee.

“Whatever happens under their sub-collectors, the bonded cashier remains accountable because they are the authorized and bonded person,” she explained.

She also clarified that job order workers are not allowed to handle collections, as they have no employer-employee relationship with the City Government.

Cabalda said the reorientation aims to ensure that all collections are intact and properly accounted for.

“We reminded our cashiers to make sure that the receipts match the cash collected. Every amount must be properly documented and safeguarded,” she added.

Cabalda assured her office will continue to cooperate with auditors and enforce stricter controls to maintain transparency and integrity in the City’s financial operations. / ABC