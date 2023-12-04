Tree lighting activity in the middle of the highway under probe

THE Cebu City Traffic Management Committee (TMC) has vowed to launch an investigation on a tree lighting activity held in the middle of the highway in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City Sunday night, December 3, 2023.

A video showing a section of the road, particularly one southbound lane, being closed for what seemed to be a party and tree lighting activity made rounds in social media on Sunday.

The activity had caused traffic along the highway, stretching as far as Barangay Mambaling.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the TMC, said no application was submitted to the committee for the conduct of the event.

The councilor also questioned who authorized the activity, which rendered a major road to be unavailable for use.

"It was indeed horrific. What made it appalling was the sight of people converging in the middle of the road comfortably partaking dinner as the affected motorists passed by," said Gealon, who personally checked the traffic situation in the area around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A netizen who posted a video of the activity asked if conducting a party in the middle of the road is allowed.

"Naa sa tunga sa dalan nag party. Pwede diay ni?" he said in the video post. (RJM)