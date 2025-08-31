Tree-planting drive held in Pitalo, San Fernando

A TREE-PLANTING activity was held Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Sitio Kiwkiw, Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando, Cebu, as part of a corporate social responsibility program that brought together employees, residents, and barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to plant seedlings and expand the area’s green cover.

The activity was organized by Smart Residences Property Development Corp. and Baya Artates Construction and Development Inc.

Emalyn Baya Artates, chief executive officer of Smart Residences, gave a speech before the start of the activity.

“Today, we are not just planting trees, we are planting hope, life and a lasting legacy for generations to come,” she said.

Company representatives said the activity is part of their broader corporate social responsibility advocacy, which goes beyond real estate development by prioritizing environmental stewardship and community involvement.

Pitalo Barangay Captain Miraluna Manlosa thanked the organizers for the partnership. She said such efforts strengthen both the environment and the community spirit.

In a separate speech, Barangay Secretary Rolando Rias urged barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to protect and care for the seedlings until they grow into large trees.

The event ended with a commitment from barangay leaders and company officials to sustain environmental preservation efforts. Participants said the initiative not only helps address ecological challenges but also fosters collaboration between the private sector and local communities.