‘Trees Brew Life’ marks 15th year with tree planting

DEMONSTRATING its commitment to environmental stability, a local brewery again is spearheading the Trees Brew Life program.

For the Visayas, San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMBI) is scheduled to plant trees in Mandaue City, Cebu City and Carmen in Cebu, and Tacloban City in Leyte.

The Trees Brew Life, an initiative that aims to green the Philippines one area at a time, kicked off in Cebu on Aug. 3, 2024, at the Eco Park in Mandaue City. This park was previously a dumpsite.

The event was part of the Mandaue Business Month celebration and organized in partnership with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of The Trees Brew Life and the fifth year of planting in the Eco Park.

The trees to be planted include agro-forestry species and mangrove species.

Mini park

SMBI, together with its sister companies, plans to set up a mini park at the Eco Park using recycled and repurposed materials, showcasing innovative ways to promote sustainability.

Each year, SMB plants at least 60,000 trees in Visayas alone.

The success of The Trees Brew Life is bolstered by the support of local government units and various organizations.

In Cebu City, the Metro Cebu Water District assists in monitoring tree planting and ensuring the survival of trees within watershed areas.

Mandaue City’s General Services Department collaborates with former waste pickers, now eco-stewards, to maintain the Eco Park.

In Carmen town, SMB works with the local government unit and fishermen to plant and nurture mangroves in their sanctuary.

The program in Tacloban City partners with local barangays to carry out planting activities.

This initiative also raises awareness among local communities about the importance of protecting and sustaining nature.