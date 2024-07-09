Trees ‘spared’ from road widening projects

CENTURY-OLD Acacia trees lining up the national highway in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City have been spared from the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) road-widening project.

In the post of the Cebu Provincial Capitol media arm, the DPWH will take an alternative route to continue the road-widening project and preserve the Acacia trees in Barangay Perrelos.

DPWH first engineering district head James Reyes presented the plans to Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia during a meeting at the Capitol on July 5, 2024.

Carcar City Mayor Patricio Barcenas and Capitol Consultant on Museum and Heritage Jose Bersales were also at the meeting.

The alternative route will be at least half a kilometer (500 meters) long and 10 meters wide.

Barcenas said in a phone interview on Sunday, July 7,, that he commends the DPWH for abiding by the local tree preservation laws.

“Para nako, mao to’y labing sakto kay protektahan nato ang atoang acasia tree kay naghatag man gyud na nato sila og gwapo sa Carcar,” said Barcenas.

In line with this, in 2005, when he was elected mayor, Barcenas said that the Carcar City Council declared the row of Acacia trees in Barangay Perrelos part of the city's heritage and to be protected.

Barcenas expressed that road widening is necessary to decongest the heavy traffic on the national highway.

"Mahug man nga bottle neck ta dira kung di ta mu cooperate sa widening," he said.

“So gipangitaan nilag paagi nga ma divert ang kalsada,” added Barcenas.

The alternate road is a win-win solution for Barcenas. It solves the issues of heavy traffic and protects the heritage-claimed trees.

Barcenas said that many locals disagree with cutting down the Acacia trees since these trees give a vibrant view of the place.

“Daghan dira mag picture-picture, magtambay,” he said.

Barcenas said the initial plan was for southbound motorists to take the new route while Cebu City-bound ones take the old road. (JPS)