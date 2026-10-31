Trekkers face DENR

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) called the attention of a trekker and his companion after they entered the closed Spartan Trail and documented their hike on social media.

The DENR 7, through the Central Cebu Protected Landscape-Protected Area Management Office (CCPL-Pamo), held a formal inquiry on Monday, Oct. 26, over the group’s entry into the restricted area despite an existing closure order.

“The DENR strongly reminds the public, outdoor enthusiasts, and content creators to respect environmental laws, adhere to trail closure advisories, and obtain necessary permits prior to conducting activities within protected landscapes to preserve local ecosystems and ensure public safety,” the agency said in a press release.

Inquiry admission

During the inquiry, Protected Area Superintendent Mardione Delos Reyes asked the individuals about their entry into the closed trail. One of the trekkers, identified as Arnold Castanares Omaque, admitted knowing about the trail closure through Facebook announcements but noted he did not see an advisory sign at the Buhisan Dam entrance. The group later encountered a closure sign farther along the trail’s exit, according to the CCPL-Pamo. Omaque also confessed to not immediately removing the social media posts that documented the trek despite knowing the possible consequences, though he later offered to delete the content.

Awaiting directives

Delos Reyes stressed the seriousness of unauthorized entry into protected areas. He added that the CCPL-Pamo is waiting for directives from higher authorities regarding possible penalties, fines or administrative sanctions against the individuals.

Equal enforcement

Cebu City Councilor Joel “Panday” Garganera called for appropriate legal penalties against the individuals, pointing out that environmental laws should be enforced equally. He said these penalties would serve as a warning against entering closed protected areas that are restricted to preserve ecosystems and ensure public safety.

Community service

Meanwhile, the individuals involved apologized for entering the closed trail and asked authorities to consider community service instead of formal legal charges. The violators expressed their willingness to participate in environmental rehabilitation, trail cleanup and conservation awareness activities within the CCPL. Delos Reyes said this request would be considered, but he emphasized that the final decision on possible legal penalties, administrative fines or court action remains with higher authorities. / DPC