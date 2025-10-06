Tremor's aftermath: Disrupted learning

THE magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025, left more than cracked walls and collapsed structures — it fractured learning in the northern part of the province.
More than 90 schools suffered major to partial structural damage in northern Cebu. Some classrooms collapsed; others bore deep cracks that made teachers too uneasy to let children back inside.
Affected learning facilities are located in Borbon, Catmon, Carmen, Sogod, Tabogon, Tuburan, Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, Bantayan and Daanbantayan.
Down south, Mandaue City’s story was less dire but still concerning. Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said 16 of the city’s 48 public schools suffered partial damage. “These are not severe,” he said. “Only certain parts were affected—columns, walls—but we still closed the unsafe sections.”
At the Mandaue Comprehensive National High School, engineers spotted a cracked column. In Looc, the Petron Building at Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School remained off-limits. Classes continue, squeezed into other rooms.
Learning has not stopped, but it has slowed. “Students are crowded, and it’s not ideal,” Ouano admitted. “But safety comes first.”
The Department of Education’s quick response fund is expected to help. Ouano has asked the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce for assistance.
In the north, engineers were still validating damage reports while aftershocks continued.
Public schools damaged by the earthquake must get approval from local disaster offices before resuming face-to-face classes, said Dr. Senen Priscilo Paulin, head of Cebu Province Schools Division.
Paulin further said that initial damage assessments from school coordinators will be validated by Department of Education engineers, and schools that cannot safely reopen should shift to modular or blended learning. / ABC, EHP