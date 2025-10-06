Tremor's aftermath: Disrupted learning

More than 90 schools suffered major to partial structural damage in northern Cebu. Some classrooms collapsed; others bore deep cracks that made teachers too uneasy to let children back inside.

Affected learning facilities are located in Borbon, Catmon, Carmen, Sogod, Tabogon, Tuburan, Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, Bantayan and Daanbantayan.

Down south, Mandaue City’s story was less dire but still concerning. Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said 16 of the city’s 48 public schools suffered partial damage. “These are not severe,” he said. “Only certain parts were affected—columns, walls—but we still closed the unsafe sections.”