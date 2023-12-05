Tri-Cities Christmas Judiciary Sportsfest recognizes Mythical 5

IN A thrilling conclusion to the Tri-Cities Christmas Judiciary Sportsfest, Team Cebu City and Team Mandaue City faced off in a do-or-die basketball match on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Mandaue Sports Complex. The highlight of the event was the recognition of the Judiciary Mythical Five, a group of outstanding players who excelled during the two-day tournament.

Jovanie Tabay from Cebu City claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title, leading the list of awardees. Other notable players included Alter Gabod and Clyde Ymbong from Cebu City, along with Judge Ferdie Riveral and Raymund Sia from Mandaue City.

The awards were presented by Cebu City Executive Judge Marlon Jay G. Moneva and Lapu-Lapu City Executive Judge Joseph Stephen A. Ygnacio. The tournament, organized to foster friendship and camaraderie among court employees in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, provided an exciting platform for celebrating talent and sportsmanship.