Trial begins as Cheng’s family marks birthday; Defense seeks settlement to avoid long trial

THE trial of hit-and-run suspect Sean Pajarillo began Thursday, April 23, 2026, as the family of victim Kingston Ralph Cheng marked what would have been his 24th birthday.

Cheng died after a speeding vehicle driven by Pajarillo, 23, struck him in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on Feb. 8.

The opening trial at Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 17 centered on the defense’s dual approach: seeking an out-of-court settlement while challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Pajarillo’s counsel, Julito Añora, said the defense is pursuing an amicable settlement to avoid a prolonged trial.

“We are trying to have an amicable settlement so this case won’t be prolonged,” Añora said.

Settlement push

While pursuing a settlement, the defense also moved to quash the case on jurisdictional grounds.

Añora said the RTC Branch 17 denied the motion, prompting the filing of a motion for reconsideration.

“The RTC has denied it, but there are some issues that need clarification,” he said.

Family stands firm

Cheng’s family remains firm in pursuing the case.

Lawyer Terence Fernandez, representing the family, said they are open to hearing any settlement offer but are prepared to proceed with trial.

“The family is coping, and they want to proceed with the case,” Fernandez said.

He added that the prosecution plans to present six to seven witnesses.

Evidence delay stalls hearing

Proceedings slowed during the testimony of the prosecution’s first witness, a traffic investigator who handled the crash scene.

Although direct examination was completed, cross-examination was postponed after the defense said it had not received key documents.

Añora told the court they had yet to obtain judicial affidavits and copies of CCTV footage.

“We requested the court to have us furnished with these documents, as well as the CCTVs, for the cross-examination of the first witness,” he said.

The cross-examination will resume once the documents are formally submitted.

Emotional aftermath, next hearings set

Pajarillo, who has recovered from injuries sustained in the crash, was seen crying after the hearing.

“Sean cried after the hearing,” Añora said. “I cannot further comment why he cried, but I saw him crying.”

The next hearings are scheduled for May 12 and June 23.

Outside the court in Barangay Kasambagan, Cheng’s family and friends gathered wearing white shirts bearing the message “don’t drink and drive” and holding banners calling for justice.

They also urged amendments to Republic Act (RA) 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, which penalizes driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Legislative push

The Feb. 8 incident that led to Cheng’s death has prompted legislative advocacy.

The University of San Carlos College of Law, led by Dean Jose Glenn C. Capanas, submitted a proposal to the Senate to amend RA 10586.

The proposal, “Vision Zero Philippines,” aims to eliminate road fatalities.

Key provisions include lowering blood alcohol concentration limits to 0.02 percent for novice and professional drivers and 0.03 percent for private motorists, adopting implied consent for chemical testing, imposing harsher penalties including reclusion perpetua for deaths in vulnerable zones such as schools and hospitals, and requiring alcohol screening within two hours of a collision.

Authorities said Cheng was thrown into a utility pole after being hit along Paseo Saturnino. Pajarillo had earlier struck a parked vehicle before fleeing.

Photos and videos circulating online allegedly show Pajarillo leaving a bar shortly before the crash and appearing intoxicated. / BKA