Triathletes from 48 countries join Ironman 70.3 Lapu

MORE than 1,400 athletes from 48 countries will compete in the 2026 Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

Princess Galura, general manager of Ironman Philippines, announced during the official media conference at the Mactan Expo in The Mactan Newtown that a total of 1,417 athletes from 48 countries have registered for the prestigious triathlon.

The international field includes 17 professional athletes who will race alongside hundreds of age-group competitors in the swim-bike-run event to be staged across Lapu-Lapu City.

The media conference was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, officials from the Ironman Group and Sunrise Events Inc., sponsors, event partners, and the professional athletes competing in Sunday’s race.

The annual Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu has become one of the country’s premier endurance sporting events, attracting elite professionals and amateur triathletes from around the world while boosting sports tourism in Cebu.

Athletes will compete in the 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer run.

The event is expected to draw thousands of spectators and supporters to Lapu-Lapu City throughout race weekend.

Chan said the event will have a positive impact on tourism.

Competing in the men’s pro division are Henri Schoeman, Brett Clifford, Thomas Iñigo, Nathan Dortmann, Kenshin Mizushima, Sebastian Fuchs, John Samuel Fothergill, Aaron Kiss, Miao Hao, Ben Hamilton, and Christian Davey.

In the women’s division are Nathalie Van Coevorden, Emily Donker, Sarah Thomas, Cassie Heaslip, Charlotte McShane, and Paige Cranage. / DPC with RSC