Tricks to find the right red lipstick

THEY say if you wear red lipstick, you’d be the most powerful in the room. Red screams boldness and it refuses to fade down in its surrounding color. It’s a screaming color that stands out. Red is confident and red is sexy. Two things that make you untouchable and irresistible.

Audrey Hepburn once said, “There is a shade of red for every woman.” You can rock red anytime and anywhere, but if you want to know the most flattering red lipstick that suits you, then it is simply a matter of matching it with your skin undertone.

Trick

There are several ways to determine your undertone, with thousands of TikTok videos showing tricks to find it. However, for the basics, the simplest methods are the vein test and sun test.

For the vein test, simply observe the veins on your face or, more conveniently, your wrist. If they appear bluer, you likely have a cool undertone. If they appear green, it suggests a warm undertone. A mix of both indicates a neutral undertone.

A sun test can also help. If you burn easily in the sun, you may have a cooler undertone. If you tan easily, you likely have a warm undertone. If you both burn and tan, you may have a neutral undertone.

For many make-up professionals, knowing your undertones will help you easily find the best matches for your make-up products such as foundations, blush and lippies.

Tones

There’s a diverse range of red shades, with some being cool-toned and others warm-toned. Comparing them side-by-side makes it easier to distinguish between them. Warm-toned reds typically have more yellow and orange undertones, while cool-toned reds lean towards violet or blue undertones. Neutral red lipsticks are universally flattering because they strike a balance between bluish and yellowish tones.

For a quick guide, warm lipsticks often have names like orange, brick, or brown, while cool reds can be described as pink, fuchsia, cherry, or burgundy. Neutral shades might be labeled as neutral-warm or neutral-cool.

The general rule is to match your undertone with the corresponding red shade. Warm undertone to warm red and cool undertone to cool red. If you’re neutral, any red can work well for you, although some brands have red shades that are tailored for neutral undertones.

To ensure you’re making the right choice and not wasting money, it’s best to test the lipstick on your lips. Additionally, consider the finish and texture, as they affect how the red pigment appears. Sheer and shiny finishes are great for those new to wearing red lipstick, while satin or matte finishes offer a classic Hollywood red look. The neutral undertone women should also check out a vampy red.

Top picks

PEOPLE magazine has conducted tests and reviews on the top 10 red lipsticks of 2024, ranging from luxury brands to drugstore options.

First on the list is the Dior Liquid Lipstick. It’s hailed as the best long-wearing option. Following closely is the Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick, praised for its outstanding pigment.

For those seeking a weightless feel, the Tarte Juicy Lipstick is recommended. Meanwhile, the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Semi-Matte Lipstick is lauded as both weightless and comfortable.

Not to be overlooked is the Sunnies Face Matte Lipstick, providing exceptional comfort. The Makeup Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick is regarded as the best liquid option.

Guerlain Customizable Lipstick stands out for being refillable. Melt Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick is recognized for being no-transfer.

For those on a budget, the Maybelline SuperStay Liquid Lipstick, priced affordably, is recommended for best drugstore red lipstick.

Finally, for the best blue-toned red, the MAC Original Lipstick is the top choice for best blue-toned red.

It’s a trial-and-error process to find the perfect red lipstick, but every woman can pull it off with patience and perseverance. Take your time until you discover the most flattering shade for you. Red may seem challenging to tame, but with patience and experimentation, you’ll find the one that you can stick with as a make-up staple and make you very comfortable wearing it outside.