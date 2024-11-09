Tricycle Driver, 5 Passengers Hurt in Balamban Road Accident

A tricycle driver and his five basketball player passengers were hospitalized following a road accident along the national highway in Barangay Pondol, Balamban, in western Cebu, at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024.

The victims were identified as Belder Daligdig Dalangin, a 40-year-old tricycle driver, and his passengers: Jay-r, 16; John Shein Tadus Almacin, 18; Brendo, 17; Mark, 15; and Leo, 17, all from Tuburan, Cebu.

An initial investigation conducted at the Balamban Municipal Police Station under Lt. Col. Julius Garcia revealed that the tricycle was traveling within its lane when it was struck by a Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck that was counter-flowing.

The pickup was driven by Donald Alexander Francisco Leto, a 46-year-old married resident of San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Leto is currently being held at the Balamban Police Station, awaiting an amicable settlement with the victims' families. (DVG)