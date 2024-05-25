Tricycle driver dies after being hit by van carrying Korean tourists in Argao, Cebu

THE Korean tourists’ trip to Oslob town in southern Cebu to watch whale sharks was delayed after they met an accident along the national highway in Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The incident has resulted in the death of tricycle driver Cirillo Bajenting, 60, of Barangay Bulasa, Argao.

Bajenting was taken to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital, where he was declared on arrival by his attending physician.

Police investigation revealed that Bajenting was coming out of a corner road at Taloot port when he was hit by a Nissan Urvan driven by 38-year-old Clinton Sarmiento of Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City, transporting Korean tourists.

Sarmiento will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and property damage if a settlement is not achieved amicably between him and the victim's family.

For now, Sarmiento is being held at the Argao Police Station. (DVG, TPT)