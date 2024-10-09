Tricycle driver dies in truck collision in Lapu-Lapu City

A TRICYCLE driver lost his life following an accident at Canjulao Junction in Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The 43-year-old victim from Barangay Catarman, Cordova, was rushed to the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the investigation by the Traffic Police of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the tricycle failed to slow down, causing it to collide with the moving Sino Howo Prime Mover truck along the intersection in Barangay Canjulao, based on the CCTV footage from the city's Nerve Command Center.

The driver fell as a result and was run over by the truck, which led to his death. (DVG)