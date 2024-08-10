Tricycle driver hurt after being shot in Argao, Cebu

A TRICYCLE driver was hurt after being shot by his neighbor in Barangay Lamacan, Argao, Cebu, around 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9.

The 34-year-old victim identified as a certain Rolito, sustained a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The suspect was identified as alias Walter, of legal age.

An investigation at the Argao Police Station revealed that Rolito threatened Joy, the live-in partner of suspect’s brother, who was sitting on a motorcycle, "Padaplin mo diha, dagitan tika ron" (Go away or I'll hit you) while he was passing by Walter's house.

Later, Rolito returned and yelled outside the victim's home while brandishing a screwdriver.

The victim was told to shut up by the suspect's brother as a result.

The victim left but later came back with a sickle and challenged the suspect to a duel.

The suspect, however, came out of the house and shot the victim.

Rolito was rushed to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao, while Walter fled after the incident and is now being hunted by the Argao police headed by Major Janus Giangan. (DVG)