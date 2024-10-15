Tricycle driver nabbed for shabu in Siquijor

A TRICYCLE driver was apprehended during a buy-bust carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Siquijor Provincial Office, in coordination with the local police in at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, in Barangay Songculan, Siquijor town.

The suspect was identified as Fulgence Maglinte, 42, of Barangay Candanay Sur, Siquijor, which has been classified as a drug-cleared area.

Taken from Maglinte were four packets of suspected shabu weighing 0.20 grams, with an estimated market value of P1,360, buy-bust money and a cellphone. (AYB)