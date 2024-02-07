Tricycle driver nabbed while getting police clearance in Carcar City

A TRICYCLE driver who had been on the run for his kidnapping case was taken into custody while obtaining a police clearance at the Carcar City Police Station on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The accused was identified as Orlando Rulida Gardiola, 53, a married resident of Sitio Lower Cambuntan, Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City.

Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O'Niel Salvacion, chief of the Carcar Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Gardiola applied for a national police clearance, which is one of the requirements to renew his permit as a tricycle driver.

When Gardiola's name was entered into the system, an alert went up and the computer revealed that he was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant, which was issued on June 17, 2020, for violating Republic Act 10883, often known as the Anti-Carnapping Law, by Judge Fernando Fudalan Jr. of Regional Trial Court branch 34 in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

However, the court permitted him to post a P300,000 bail for his temporary liberty.

According to Gardiola, his case started when he sold the tricycle and fled to Cebu rather than giving it back to its owner. (With TPT)