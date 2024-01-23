Tricycle driver selling hand fans at the basilica arrested for illegal gambling

A TRICYCLE driver who sidelined selling hand fans at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu was arrested after being caught playing coin toss game in the afternoon of January 14, 2024 near the basilica.

Yolando Nugas, 52, from Barangay Taytayan, Bogo City, northern Cebu was detained at the Waterfront Police Station 3.

He was charged with illegal gambling.

Nugas said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that he arrived in Cebu City last week to sell fans at the basilica.

He claimed that he borrowed P9,000 from a lending firm in Bogo City and used the money to buy about 900 hand fans in Carbon Market.

However, last January 14 in the afternoon, the fourth day of novena-masses for Sto. Niño fiesta, he happened to walk by a group of people enjoying a coin toss game, so he decided to join in.

They parted ways after being apprehended by the cops.

The cops apprehended Nugas when he entered a prohibited area surrounding the basilica.

Nugas said that his family is unaware of his location and asked Rocelyne, his wife, to pay him a visit while he is in jail.

"Wala ko magtuo sa akong lakaw unta biyahe alang sa Sr. Sto Niño mapriso ko" Nigas said.

(I did not expect that my trip to the Sto. Niño would have me put in jail). (With TPT)