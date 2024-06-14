Tricycle driver shot in Dalaguete, Cebu for ‘replacing shabu with salt’

A tricycle driver was shot by the riding-in-tandem for allegedly giving his customers salt instead of illegal drugs.

The incident took place in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The victim was identified as Brits Dela Peña, 26, a resident of the said place.

The suspects were identified as Claudio Pepito alias Jun-Jun and Caloy Laurenti, of Sitio Poo, Barangay Langkas and Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete, respectively.

The Dalaguete police under station commander Major Vincent Zozobrado immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation that resulted in Laurenti's arrest.

Laurenti said in a SunStar Cebu interview that he purchased illegal narcotics from Dela Peña at Pepito's request, but instead received salt.

When he tried to transact with the victim once more, he was given the same thing.

Laurenti said he confronted the victim as a result, but the latter reportedly became enraged and mauled him. (GPL, TPT)