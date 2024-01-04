Tricycle driver stabbed to death in Daanbantayan town

A TRICYCLE driver was discovered dead in his vehicle around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Barangay Bagay, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.

The victim identified as Jordan Cababan, a 41-year-old married man from Barangay Lawis, San Remigio town, sustained stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Cababan was last seen with two passengers on board.

The Daanbantayan police, led by Police Captain John Christian Bautista, are currently looking for the passengers in order to investigate them.

The police said that the motive of the crime was not robbery because the victim's money, wristwatch and cellphone were still intact. (DVG, TPT)