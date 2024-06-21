Tricycle falls off ravine in Talisay; woman dead

A WOMAN died, while a man was wounded when the tricycle they were riding fell off a ravine Thursday night, June 20, 2024, in Sitio Kambawog, Barangay Kampo 4, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victims were found only around noon Friday, June 21, by residents who went to the area to haul sand from a river.

Joy Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority, said in an interview that the incident might have happened amid heavy rains Thursday night.

He said the man was found first by the residents on the riverbank, while the woman was found on a tree near the damaged tricycle.

The man was identified as Jerome Sabal, a resident of Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, while the woman has remained unidentified.

Tumulak said Sabal sustained a wound in the head and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the woman’s body was brought to a funeral home.

Investigation is ongoing to identify the fatality. (DVG/LMY)