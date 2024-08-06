Tricycle driver dies after being stabbed for ‘stealing caroler’s ukulele, money’

(UPDATED) A tricycle driver perished after being stabbed in his stomach while he was sleeping inside his tricycle, which was parked on the side of the road in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6.

Police identified the victim as a certain Algie, 37, and the suspect as alias Amado, 37, a caroler with disability, from Barangay Kangdampas, Barili, Cebu.

Amado said he stabbed the victim in the stomach with a scissor twice after the latter allegedly stole his P3,000 in cash and a ukulele, which he used for caroling.

SunStar Cebu learned that Master Sergeant Robert Dialemas and Patrolman Arthur Tuyor of the Sibonga Police Station heard him asking for assistance while on a roving patrol in the area.

The victim was taken to the nearby Deiparine Community Hospital, where he died after a few hours. (DVG, TPT)