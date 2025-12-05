Trillo, Ashley, ‘Green Bones’ triumph at the 41st PMPC Star Awards

GMA Network shone brightly at the 41st PMPC Star Awards for Movies held on Nov. 30, 2025, at Makabagong San Juan Theater.

Leading the Kapuso winners was Dennis Trillo, who took home the Movie Actor of the Year award for his compelling performance in the film “Green Bones.” The movie earned significant acclaim, as it also secured the Movie Screenwriter of the Year award for National Artist for Broadcast and Film Ricky Lee, alongside Anj Atienza.

The triumph of “Green Bones” continued with

Benjamin Tolentino being named Movie Editor of the Year for his exemplary work on the film.

Recognized for his emerging talent, Sparkle artist Will Ashley secured the New Movie Actor of the Year award for his role in “Balota.”

In addition to the major category wins, Kapuso personalities were also celebrated with prestigious special awards for their significant achievements.

Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo were hailed as the Takilya King and Queen. This recognition honors their phenomenal success in “Hello, Love, Again,” which became the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, surpassing one billion pesos in gross sales.

Further, the night belonged to Trillo, who was recognized as the Male Star of the Night for the 41st PMPC Star Awards.

The annual Star Awards for Movies, organized by the Philippines Movie Press Club Inc. (PMPC), honors the most outstanding contributions of films, filmmakers, and artists to the local movie industry. PR