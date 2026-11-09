Trisha Denise, a fast-rising singer-songwriter under StarPop

Trisha Denise is behind several songs that have trended on TikTok and has also written some of Bini’s hits, including “Kinikilig” and “Bikini.”

She is among the promising singer-songwriters of the new generation. Her accomplishments include the 2021 album “Piece of the Puzzle” and the six-track EP “Simula ng Wakas,” released in 2023, which featured her song “Mas Mabuti Pa.”

Her song “Mahalaga” was included in the soundtrack of the 2019 romantic film “Between Maybes,” while “Bakit Naman Hindi?” was featured in the Filipino adaptation of the Korean series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

Her latest release, “Just In Case,” is a pop and R&B track that she also wrote.

Watch her performance on “The Playroom” on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel. / TRC S