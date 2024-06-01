Trisikad driver dies, 2 passengers hurt in City of Naga road accident

A trisikad driver died and his two passengers were hurt after they were hit by a car while crossing an intersection in Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu, at 1:10 p.m. on Friday May 31, 2024.

Police identified the fatality as Roque Abella of Barangay North Poblacion.

Those injured were a certain John Rey, a dance instructor from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, and Vincent, a grade 6 pupil from Barangay South Poblacion.

Police investigation revealed that Abella crossed the intersection on the way to school when he was hit by a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by a certain Brigido, 64, of Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

Abella's two passengers were able to jump off the trisikad.

The victims were rushed to the Mendiola Center for Health and Infirmary Hospital, where Abella was declared dead on arrival.

Brigido is currently held at the City of Naga Police Station. (DVG, TPT)