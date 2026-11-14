TRO files rap vs BRT

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has filed a graft complaint over the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) P190.153-million purchase of private land for families displaced by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, questioning why government-owned properties were not considered first.

In a complaint-affidavit filed with the Office of the Ombudsman on Nov. 11, 2026, Osmeña alleged possible violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act by DOTr officials and private individuals involved in buying a 2,291-square-meter property in Barangay Tejero.

The complaint questioned the selection of private land, its purchase price and its ownership history.

A deed of absolute sale signed on Oct. 8, 2025, covered 2,291 square meters of a 2,947-square-meter property. The P190.153-million price was based on an appraisal by Intech Property Appraisal Inc.

Possible graft violations

The complaint named DOTr Assistant Secretary Irish Calaguas, Loida Marzo and Engineer Neil Gabriel Bonto, along with private individuals allegedly involved in the transaction.

Osmeña alleged possible violations of Sections 3(e) and 3(g) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Section 3(e) penalizes public officers who cause undue injury to the government or another party, or grant private individuals unwarranted benefits, advantages or preferences through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.

Section 3(g), meanwhile, prohibits public officers from entering into contracts or transactions on behalf of the government that are grossly and manifestly disadvantageous to it.

Osmeña argued that purchasing private property without adequately establishing the unavailability of government-owned alternatives could have granted unwarranted benefits to the landowners.

He also questioned whether the purchase price and the alleged failure to follow the land acquisition priorities under RA 7279 placed the government at a disadvantage.

These remain allegations requiring evaluation by the Ombudsman. The filing of a complaint does not establish that the respondents violated the law.

Ombudsman action sought

Osmeña asked the Ombudsman to conduct a preliminary investigation and determine whether sufficient grounds exist to pursue criminal charges against the respondents.

The Ombudsman’s Visayas Area Office received the complaint on Nov. 11, 2026.

The allegations have yet to be established, and the respondents are entitled to answer the accusations through the appropriate proceedings.

The information available for this report does not include responses from DOTr, the named respondents, the private landowners or Intech Property Appraisal Inc.

Government land overlooked?

Osmeña argued that the acquisition should have followed the land priorities under Republic Act 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992.

Section 9 prioritizes government-owned properties for socialized housing, followed by other categories of land. Privately owned properties fall later in the statutory order.

He questioned whether DOTr had established that government-owned alternatives were unavailable, saying reports that Cebu City had no remaining relocation sites should have been supported by an inventory covering properties held by other government agencies.

Cebu City identified 29 potential relocation properties in 2016. According to the BRT project’s World Bank Resettlement Action Plan, these were narrowed to three based on suitability, availability, environmental considerations and accessibility.

DOTr suspended the project in 2018. When implementation resumed in 2019, those sites were no longer available. The pandemic caused further delays.

In 2021, the city proposed sites in Punta Princesa, Tejero and Mabolo for evaluation by the National Housing Authority.

Osmeña also cited a City Council resolution dated Oct. 16, 2024, creating an ad hoc committee to review relocation options, compensation and the possible use of city-owned land. He alleged the committee did not adequately examine properties held by other government entities.

Price questioned

Osmeña cited a Cebu City Treasurer’s Office transfer tax assessment sheet dated Sept. 7, 2026, listing the property’s market value at P11,225,900 and zonal value at P144,333,000.

The P190.153-million agreed price exceeded the zonal value by about P45.82 million. But these figures use different valuation methods, and the difference does not itself prove overpricing. The appraisal methodology would need examination to assess the agreed price.

Osmeña argued that the purchase price, together with the alleged failure to adequately consider government-owned alternatives, warranted an investigation into whether the transaction was disadvantageous to the government.

Ownership history

Osmeña alleged that the land previously belonged to a corporation whose incorporators and majority stockholders included individuals involved in the transaction.

According to records cited in his complaint, the property was transferred into the name of a private landowner on May 27, 2025, months before the DOTr purchase. He questioned the timing because the site had already been identified for possible relocation.

He also cited business dealings between some private individuals and Cebu City through other companies, arguing that possible preferential treatment warranted investigation. Neither the transfer nor those business relationships alone establish wrongdoing. / CAV