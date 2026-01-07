‘Tron: Ares’ now streaming

“Tron: Ares,” the latest installment in the “Tron” film franchise, begins streaming on Disney+ on Jan. 7, 2025.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the science fiction film returns to the digital world known as the Grid and introduces a new chapter centered on the tension between artificial intelligence and humanity. The film follows the events of “Tron” and “Tron: Legacy,” expanding the franchise’s futuristic setting through large-scale visual effects and an original score by Nine Inch Nails.

Early reviews have noted the film’s fast-paced structure and visual style. Critics have pointed to the use of color, contrast and motion, as well as the electronic score, as defining elements of the viewing experience.

“Tron: Ares” will be available on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced format, which features an expanded aspect ratio intended to reflect the filmmakers’ original presentation. Subscribers with compatible televisions and audio systems may also access enhanced sound through supported formats.

Earlier films in the franchise, "Tron" and "Tron: Legacy," are also available on Disney+.